Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) closed at $3.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.75% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2024. On that day, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $95.83 million, indicating a 74.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.42 per share and a revenue of $427.21 million, signifying shifts of -10.53% and +74.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

