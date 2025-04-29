Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) closed the most recent trading day at $22.40, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

The the stock of company has risen by 26.79% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2025. On that day, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $120.65 million, up 30.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $576.12 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.16% and +32.07%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.03% upward. Right now, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

