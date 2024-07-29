Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.32, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.10, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $107.19 million, showing a 72.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.41 per share and a revenue of $436.26 million, demonstrating changes of -7.89% and +78.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

