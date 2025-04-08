Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) reached $17.18, with a -1.94% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.84%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 10.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.12, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $120.65 million, up 30.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.35 per share and a revenue of $575.65 million, demonstrating changes of +7.89% and +31.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.79% lower. As of now, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.