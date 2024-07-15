Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) standing at $5.72, reflecting a +1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.4%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 28.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $107.19 million, indicating a 72.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $436.26 million, which would represent changes of -7.89% and +78.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)

