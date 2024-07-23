Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) closed at $5.40, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.10, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $107.19 million, up 72.75% from the prior-year quarter.

RKLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $436.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.89% and +78.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

