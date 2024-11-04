Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) closed at $11.25, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The company's stock has climbed by 16.53% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 12, 2024. On that day, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $102.74 million, indicating a 51.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.39 per share and a revenue of $422.7 million, demonstrating changes of -2.63% and +72.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

