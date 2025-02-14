Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) closed the latest trading day at $28.02, indicating a -0.99% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.41%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 14.85% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.09, showcasing a 10% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $129.92 million, indicating a 116.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.21% higher. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.