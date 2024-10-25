Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) reached $11.18, with a -0.09% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 28.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 12, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, down 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $102.74 million, showing a 51.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $422.7 million. These totals would mark changes of -2.63% and +72.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

