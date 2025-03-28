Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) ended the recent trading session at $18.62, demonstrating a +1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.7%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.11% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.12, marking a 33.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.65 million, up 30.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $575.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +7.89% and +31.96%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.67% lower. Right now, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

