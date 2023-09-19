Rocket Lab USA Falls After Launch Failure Of Its 41st Mission

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) are falling more than 7% Tuesday morning after the company announced a launch failure of its 41st mission.

Around 2 minutes 30 seconds after launch, an issue was experienced, due to which the mission was ended.

Rocket Lab said its next mission, which was scheduled for the third quarter, will be postponed. The company is also expected to provide its revised revenue guidance for the third quarter in the coming days.

RKLB, currently at $4.68, has traded in the range of $3.48 - $8.05 in the last 1 year.

