Rocket Lab USA Announces Key Leadership and Stock Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rocket Lab USA ( (RKLB) ) has provided an update.
Rocket Lab Limited has entered an Exchange Agreement with The Equatorial Trust to swap 50,951,250 shares of Common Stock for Preferred Stock, exempt from U.S. Securities Act registration. This move includes conversion rights and a director designation for Sir Peter, who will continue as CEO and Board Chair with a new employment agreement featuring competitive compensation and stock awards. The Preferred Stock grants voting rights akin to Common Stock, with no scheduled dividends and a minimal liquidation preference.
For detailed information about RKLB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- M&A News: Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risk With Trump Administration
- Ford (NYSE:F) Notches Up as EV Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.