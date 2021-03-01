Rocket Lab to go public via $4.1 bln SPAC merger

March 1 (Reuters) - Space startup Rocket Lab USA Inc said on Monday it had agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by private equity firm Vector Capital, in a deal valuing the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $4.1 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

