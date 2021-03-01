Companies
VACQ

Rocket Lab to go public via $4.1 bln SPAC merger

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Space startup Rocket Lab USA Inc said on Monday it had agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by private equity firm Vector Capital, in a deal valuing the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $4.1 billion.

March 1 (Reuters) - Space startup Rocket Lab USA Inc said on Monday it had agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by private equity firm Vector Capital, in a deal valuing the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $4.1 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VACQ

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular