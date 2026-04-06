Rocket Lab Stock Rises 10.1% in 6 Months: What's Next for Investors?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB have risen 10.1% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry’s decline of 1.5%. The company is expanding on rising defense demand and backlog strength, supported by strategic acquisitions to enhance capabilities and improve revenue visibility.



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Along with RKLB, some other stocks, like Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW and Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, have also outperformed the industry during the same period. Shares of CW and DRS have risen 28.6% and 3.5%, respectively.



With RKLB’s shares rising over the past six months, investors may have positive views. Let's examine the factors and assess the stock's investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Tailwinds Driving RKLB’s Growth

Rising U.S. national security demand is driving sustained volume across Rocket Lab’s launch and space systems operations. In 2025, the company completed three HASTE hypersonic missions and indicated additional launches in 2026, aligning with evolving Golden Dome priorities. It also secured a prime contract under the SDA Tranche III Tracking Layer program and gained access to future opportunities through a Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ award. In March 2026, Rocket Lab signed its largest launch agreement for a block buy of hypersonic test flights, reinforcing its growing role in defense and hypersonic testing programs. The agreement strengthens its role as a key defense partner in hypersonic testing, a rapidly growing priority area, while helping build a competitive niche with potential for recurring missions.



The company’s backlog expanded significantly by the end of fourth-quarter 2025, with management expecting a meaningful portion to convert within the next 12 months, including conservative assumptions for key programs. This offers a solid base for 2026, while diversified launch and components activities provide additional revenue upside. The mix of large, phased programs and shorter-cycle work helps reduce visibility risk and supports a more predictable revenue ramp compared with earlier periods.



Rocket Lab is strengthening its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. In February 2026, the company acquired Optical Support, Inc. (“OSI”), a leader in high-precision optical and optomechanical systems. OSI’s advanced lenses and instruments are critical for national security and commercial satellites, enhancing Rocket Lab’s optical systems used in space protection, space domain awareness, missile warning, tracking and defense applications.

Factors Hindering RKLB’s Growth

With a substantial portion of its 2025 backlog in Space Systems and SDA revenues recognized progressively, margin percentages may decline even as revenues and operating leverage rise. This dynamic adds complexity to Rocket Lab’s near-term earnings outlook and could weigh on valuation multiples if investors focus more on short-term margin consistency than long-term margin expansion and scale advantages.



A significant portion of the backlog is tied to U.S. government programs, increasing exposure to budget cycles, procurement timelines, and policy decisions. Regulatory approvals add further uncertainty. These factors can delay program execution and impact revenue timing, creating sensitivity to external decisions beyond the company's control.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 44.44% over the past 60 days. Its long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 28.16%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s 2026 EPS calls for a rise of 2.13% in the past 60 days. The estimate for Leonardo DRS’ 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 0.79% over the same period.

RKLB’s Earnings Surprise History

Rocket Lab beat on earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining three, delivering a positive average surprise of 4.29%.



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Liquidity Position of RKLB

RKLB has a current ratio of 4.08 compared with its industry’s average of 2.16. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that RKLB possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



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Its industry peers, Curtiss-Wright and Leonardo DRS, also maintain current ratios above one. CW has a current ratio of 1.44, while DRS holds 1.89.

RKLB Stock Trades at a Premium

Rocket Lab is currently trading at 40.72X, a premium compared to its industry’s 11.73X on a forward 12-month Price/Sales basis.



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What Should an Investor Do?

Rocket Lab is witnessing strong momentum from rising U.S. defense and hypersonic demand, which is driving launch activity and reinforcing its role in national security programs. Its growing backlog and strategic acquisitions are expected to enhance capabilities, improve revenue visibility and support sustained growth.



Given its premium valuation and dependence on government programs, new investors may consider waiting for a more favorable entry point. Investors who already own this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may consider staying invested, supported by its strong price performance, solid earnings growth outlook and healthy liquidity. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.