Rocket Lab Shares Are Sliding: What Investors Need to Know

Key Points

Rocket Lab has grown to more than $2 billion.

The space company recently announced the acquisition of Iridium Communications for $8 billion.

Rocket Lab's most recent quarter saw record revenue and new launch contracts.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Is the space industry burning up like a meteor entering the atmosphere, or is it experiencing some temporary turbulence? Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) have both tumbled in recent weeks. Shares of Rocket Lab opened the week of July 20 at around $68 per share, a far cry from the $151 price it reached back in late May.

While Rocket Lab has slipped in recent weeks, its shares have increased by more than 500% in the past five years. The company's market cap now exceeds $40 billion, more than four times its value at the beginning of 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Let's have a look at the reasons behind the recent slide and what opportunities long-term investors may find beneath the noise.

What's happening to Rocket Lab's stock?

Several conditions are currently at play, leading to the precipitous fall. First, Rocket Lab agreed to acquire Iridium Communications for $8 billion. Part of the deal will be funded through bridge financing. There's also been a slew of insiders selling their positions to take some profit off the table.

Lastly, Rocket Lab is competing for investor dollars within the space sector. Many investors rotated into SpaceX in late June. The larger story is that most of these happenings are short- to intermediate-term disturbances and not an indication of a failing business whatsoever.

The financials are more optimistic

While the drop in stock price is nerve-racking, a deeper look at Rocket Lab's financials tells a much more positive story. In the first quarter of 2026, Rocket Lab reported record quarterly revenue just north of $200 million, a 63.5% jump from the year prior.

The company's backlog also reached $2.2 billion, and 31 new launch contracts were signed in the quarter. Rocket Lab sold more launches in the first quarter of 2026 than it did all of last year.

Rocket Lab is set to announce its second-quarter results in early August. The end-to-end space company issued guidance indicating that revenue will continue to increase, reaching a high of $240 million. As margins and demand grow, the sky is literally and metaphorically the limit for Rocket Lab.

The takeaway for investors

Investors should continue to expect tremendous volatility in Rocket Lab and other space-related stocks, as the industry remains nascent. For buy-and-hold investors, the sell-off is an opportunity to purchase a promising company that's quickly scaling its revenue and capabilities. Patience and a multi-year time horizon are essential, however, as Rocket Lab prepares to enter a new-age space race.

The space industry, as a whole, is expected to grow by more than 9% year over year through 2030. By the next decade, the space industry could have a market size approaching $800 billion. The opportunity for innovative leaders like Rocket Lab is immense.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $538,309 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $62,465 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $370,332!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.