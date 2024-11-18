Rocket Lab price target raised to $18 from $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag raised the firm’s price target on Rocket Lab (RKLB) to $18 from $6.50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The stock is up about 30% since the company announced an agreement with an initial, unnamed customer for Neutron and the firm is increasing its base case range to $10-$25 on improved Neutron visibility, but adds that it expects the stock to remain volatile ahead of initial launch.
