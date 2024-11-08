Rocket Lab price target raised to $15 from $9 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen raised the firm’s price target on Rocket Lab (RKLB) to $15 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after CFO Adam Spice participated in the Stifel 2024 Midwest One-on-One Conference in Chicago. The firm came away from the meetings with “a high-level conviction” in the company’s ability to deliver Neutron to the market while also being well positioned to capitalize on Space Systems momentum across a number of high-profile programs, the analyst tells investors. Given award momentum and a focus on scaling the business towards “attractive and profitable growth opportunities,” the firm continue to view Rocket Lab’s longer-term prospects positively, the analyst added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RKLB:
- Trump Election Victory Sends Space Stocks Soaring
- Rocket Lab price target raised to $13 from $7 at Citi
- Is Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Rocket Lab price target raised to $12 from $11 at KeyBanc
- Rocket Lab adds new mission to 2024 launch manifest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.