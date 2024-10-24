Rocket Lab price target raised to $12 from $11 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Rocket Lab (RKLB) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Post the firm’s analysis, including its proprietary Q3 Plane Chain survey of aerospace suppliers, KeyBanc is adjusting its expectations for aero-centric suppliers under coverage to reflect slowing order rates and the onset of inventory accumulation after nearly unabated positive momentum over the last three years.
