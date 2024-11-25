Rocket Lab launches two missions in less than 24 hours

Rocket Lab (RKLB) launched its 56th Electron mission, deploying five satellites to low Earth orbit for French internet-of-things constellation operator Kineis. The “Ice AIS Baby” mission lifted-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand at 4:55 pm on November 25, deploying five satellites to a 643 kilometer low Earth orbit. The mission was Rocket Lab’s 14th mission of 2024 and 56th launch overall. It also brought the total count of satellites deployed by Rocket Lab to 203. The launch took place just 21 hours and 55 minutes after Rocket Lab completed a successful mission from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia, setting a new company record for fastest turnaround between launches.

