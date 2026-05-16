Rocket Lab Just Reached an All-Time High. Here Are 5 Things That Could Make It Rise Even Further

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has been a fantastic performer recently, rising by more than 30% to a new all-time high after its latest earnings report. In this video, I'll discuss five key factors that could determine whether the stock goes even higher from here.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 14, 2026. The video was published on May 15, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Rocket Lab right now?

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Matt Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.