Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) just had one of the most extraordinary weeks ever in its history as a public company. The stock closed at a new all-time high of $117.35 on Tuesday, having surged over 40% in just a few days following its Q1 2026 earnings report.

From the low-$80s before the closing bell on May 7 to nearly $120 two trading sessions later, the move has been explosive.

The stock is now up about 70% year to date and more than 400% over the past 12 months.

For investors watching from the sidelines, the question is a natural one: Is this still a buying opportunity, or has the easy money already been made?

What Drove the Recent, Explosive Surge

First things first, it’s important to understand what catalyzed the move. The earnings report was the initial catalyst. Record quarterly revenue of $200.3 million, up 63.5% year over year. A record $2.2 billion backlog. Q2 guidance that easily topped the consensus, and the disclosure that Rocket Lab booked more launches in Q1 2026 alone than in the entirety of 2025. That was more than enough to ignite a major breakout and surge in a single session on May 8.

But the earnings report was only part of the story. Alongside the results, Rocket Lab announced a relentless pace of news flow, as CEO Peter Beck described it. The company signed its largest-ever launch contract with a confidential customer, covering five Neutron and three Electron missions through 2029. It secured a $30 million HASTE hypersonic launch contract with Anduril. It was selected alongside Raytheon to support the Golden Dome Space-Based Interceptor program. And it announced the acquisition of Motiv Space Systems, adding Mars-proven space robotics to its vertical integration strategy. Stack all of that together in a single evening, and the market's reaction becomes easier to understand.

The Analyst Community Is Moving Fast Following the Latest Results

Wall Street has been scrambling to catch up following the results and major flow of announcements. TD Cowen recently raised its price target to $120, which is Street-high.

Needham matched that with a raise to $120, establishing a joint Street-high rating with a Buy. Citigroup reiterated its Outperform rating on RKLB, and Citizens Jmp boosted its target to $95 from $85 while maintaining its Market Outperform rating.

The consensus target, across 17 analysts, is now the highest it has ever been at $91.79, while maintaining a consensus Moderate Buy rating.

The broader sector tailwind and sentiment are also worth noting. SpaceX IPO speculation continues to inject excitement and capital into an array of space stocks, and most notably Rocket Lab. As the closest publicly traded competitor to SpaceX, Rocket Lab remains the primary beneficiary of that sentiment and flow.

Should You Buy Rocket Lab Now or Wait?

From a fundamental perspective, the company's story is stronger than ever. A $2.2 billion backlog, which has grown at over 20% sequentially. The largest-ever launch contract in company history has already been signed with an undisclosed customer. Neutron remains on track for its Q4 2026 debut, with five contracts already committed. A national security revenue stream is now materializing through the Golden Dome and hypersonic programs. It’s become clear that RKLB is no longer a speculative story but rather a business with real, contracted, and durable revenue.

But after surging by more than 40% over two trading sessions, the stock has almost certainly gotten ahead of itself in the short term. The RSI has now entered overbought territory, approaching the mid-70s. The price sits materially above all key moving averages, with Tuesday’s close significantly extended from all key short to mid-term key SMAs.

And the consensus analyst target is now roughly 20% below the current share price. All of those point to a stock that could use time to consolidate before the next leg higher. Just as the stock built out a base before breaking above $90, it could benefit from another period of digestion above $100 before continuing higher.

For long-term investors, the thesis remains compelling. For those considering a new position, patience may be rewarded. A period of consolidation above a key support level would offer a far more favorable risk-reward entry than chasing it at all-time highs after a parabolic move.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.