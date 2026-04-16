Rocket Lab: The Golden Dome Catalyst

Rocket Lab Company Overview

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) is the leading publicly traded aerospace manufacturer and launch service provider. Initially, Rocket Lab was a small rocket company; however, recently it has transformed into a vertically integrated, end-to-end space company that provides launch services, spacecraft components, optical systems, flight and ground software, and on-orbit mission operations. The Long Beach, CA-based company serves a plethora of commercial and government customers across communications, Earth observation, science, and national security applications.

Rocket Lab operates through two segments:

· Launch Services: Develops and launches rockets like “Electron” for orbital and interplanetary missions.

· Space Systems: Provides spacecraft design, components, optical systems, and mission services.

RKLB Defense Demand is Accelerating

The Trump Administration has commissioned the U.S. military to develop and build an advanced U.S. defense shield inspired by Israel’s “Iron Dome.” Projected to be operational by the end of the decade, the “Golden Dome” will leverage space-based technology to shield North America against hypersonic and ballistic threats. Rocket Lab is perfectly positioned to benefit from the $185 billion project because it provides the sensor layer for missile tracking, the satellites needed for rapid-response capabilities, and the optical communication technology that enables them to communicate with each other.

Rocket Lab: Revenue Visibility & Explosive Growth

Rocket Lab is winning contracts over its competitors because of its reliability and vertical integration. Last year, Rocket Lab’s “Electron” launched 21 missions with a 100% success rate, reinforcing its reliability and customer retention. Because RKLB is vertically integrated, it has high margins and can undercut competition that rely on subcontractors. As of Q4 2025, Rocket Lab’s backlog had expanded to $1.85 billion. Meanwhile, Rocket Lab’s revenue growth has been parabolic, growing from under $100 million in 2021 to an estimated $1.2 billion in 2027.



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Better yet, Zacks Consensus Estimates predict that RKLB will become profitable in 2027.



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SpaceX IPO is a Catalyst for Rocket Lab

Later this year, SpaceX is expected to go public at a valuation of $1.75 trillion. The SpaceX IPO will be the largest in history and is likely to trade at a premium due to the hype. Rocket Lab, as the only other space company consistently reaching orbit, should enjoy a valuation halo effect as the only other comparable company.

RKLB Breaks Out

On Thursday, RKLB shares broke out of a multi-month base. Intraday, volume swelled to 175% above the 50-day norm, signaling heavy demand.



Image Source: TradingView

New Products & Application Pipeline

Rocket Lab is set to debut “Neutron” in 2026, a medium-lift, reusable rocket designed to compete directly with SpaceX’s Falcon 9. Additionally, Rocket Lab is developing silicon solar arrays designed to deliver low cost per watt at an industrial scale to power gigawatt-scale space-based data centers.

Bottom Line

Rocket Lab has successfully evolved from a niche launch provider into a vertically integrated powerhouse capable of supporting national security space infrastructure. With shares clearing a significant multi-month base on heavy volume, the market is beginning to price in the massive tailwinds from the “Golden Dome” project and the upcoming valuation re-rating from the SpaceX IPO.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.