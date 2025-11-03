Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) ended the recent trading session at $61.34, demonstrating a -2.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 10, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 50% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $149.82 million, up 42.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.24 per share and a revenue of $591.44 million, demonstrating changes of +36.84% and +35.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% higher. As of now, Rocket Lab Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.