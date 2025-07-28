Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) ended the recent trading session at $45.11, demonstrating a -4.89% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 34.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 7.53%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.07, indicating a 12.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $135.07 million, reflecting a 27.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.26 per share and a revenue of $579.17 million, indicating changes of +31.58% and +32.77%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rocket Lab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RKLB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

