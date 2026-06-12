Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) was down 10.79% at $102.39. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 50% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $232.97 million, indicating a 61.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $919.57 million. These totals would mark changes of +55.56% and +52.8%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.86% lower within the past month. Rocket Lab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.