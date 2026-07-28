Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) was down 4.56% at $63.89. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 31.7% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rocket Lab Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 10, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $231.57 million, indicating a 60.25% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.1 per share and revenue of $921.3 million, indicating changes of +62.96% and +53.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.56% higher within the past month. At present, Rocket Lab Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.