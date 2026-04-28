Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) ended the recent trading session at $78.59, demonstrating a -4.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 43.41% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.04, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $191.41 million, indicating a 56.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.1 per share and revenue of $854.32 million. These totals would mark changes of +62.96% and +41.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.35% lower. As of now, Rocket Lab Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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