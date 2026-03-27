Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) closed at $60.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.6% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.67% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 9.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rocket Lab Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 66.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $191.41 million, up 56.16% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $854.32 million, indicating changes of +81.48% and +41.96%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 22.99% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Rocket Lab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.