Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) closed the most recent trading day at $48.08, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 15.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.25%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rocket Lab Corporation will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Rocket Lab Corporation to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $151.32 million, up 44.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $587.37 million, demonstrating changes of +34.21% and +34.65%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Rocket Lab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RKLB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.