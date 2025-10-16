Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) closed at $67.00 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 44.07% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $149.82 million, indicating a 42.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $588.76 million, indicating changes of +36.84% and +34.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% higher. Rocket Lab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.