Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) ended the recent trading session at $48.69, demonstrating a -7.98% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Rocket Lab Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 40% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $151.32 million, indicating a 44.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $587.37 million, which would represent changes of +34.21% and +34.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Rocket Lab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.