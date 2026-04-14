Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) closed at $72.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.27% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.96%.

The stock of company has fallen by 0.97% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rocket Lab Corporation will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Rocket Lab Corporation to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $191.41 million, indicating a 56.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.1 per share and a revenue of $854.32 million, representing changes of +62.96% and +41.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.48% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Rocket Lab Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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