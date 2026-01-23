Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) was up +1.05% at $88.90. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.99% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 50% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $177.9 million, up 34.38% from the prior-year quarter.

RKLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.2 per share and revenue of $600.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.37% and 0%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.43% higher. Right now, Rocket Lab Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB)

