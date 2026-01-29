Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) closed the most recent trading day at $85.68, moving -3.26% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 26.96% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 50% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $177.9 million, indicating a 34.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

RKLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.2 per share and revenue of $600.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.37% and 0%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.43% higher. As of now, Rocket Lab Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

