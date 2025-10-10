Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) closed the most recent trading day at $64.26, moving -3.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 37.15% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 50% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $151.32 million, indicating a 44.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.24 per share and a revenue of $589 million, demonstrating changes of +36.84% and +35.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% higher. Rocket Lab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

