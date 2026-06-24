Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) ended the recent trading session at $85.41, demonstrating a -10.21% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.43%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 33.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 50% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $233.16 million, showing a 61.35% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and a revenue of $930.95 million, representing changes of +55.56% and +54.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Rocket Lab Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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