Rocket Lab (BIT:1RKLB) Price Target Increased by 24.88% to 74.53

The average one-year price target for Rocket Lab (BIT:1RKLB) has been revised to €74.53 / share. This is an increase of 24.88% from the prior estimate of €59.68 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €48.37 to a high of €109.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from the latest reported closing price of €64.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 11.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RKLB is 0.33%, an increase of 34.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 309,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 17,851K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,126K shares , representing an increase of 32.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 140.47% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,462K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,220K shares , representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 37.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,114K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,619K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 84.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,730K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,751K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 86.96% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,514K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,478K shares , representing a decrease of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.