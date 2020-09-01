Rocket Internet to delist to enable long-term strategy

German tech investment company Rocket Internet said on Tuesday it plans to delist its shares as it has sufficient access to capital outside the stock exchange and can better pursue a long-term approach to investing.

Investors have long suggested that Rocket Internet, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange in 2014, would be better off going private again since it successfully listed a raft of firms it helped found including Delivery Hero, HelloFresh and Home24.

Rocket Internet said it would buy back its shares for 18.57 euros. The stock closed on Monday at 18.95 euros.

