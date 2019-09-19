Rocket Internet CEO says he has no current plans to go private

Emma Thomasson Reuters
German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet has no immediate plans to go private, Chief Executive Oliver Samwer told investors on Thursday.

"At this point of time, it is not the strategy of the company to take the company private," Samwer told a capital markets day.

Shares in Rocket Internet, which listed in 2014, jumped in June after a German magazine reported that Samwer was planning to delist the company so he can make more autonomous investment decisions.

Samwer said Rocket Internet could consider buying back more shares over the next five years but it was not essential and it would depend on market conditions.

