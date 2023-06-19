News & Insights

US Markets

Rocket gives up counteroffer for Software AG, sells stake to Silver Lake

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 19, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Alexander Huebner and Sarah Marsh for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Rocket Software said on Monday it was giving up its counteroffer for Software AG SOWGn.DE and selling its stake in the company to U.S. financial investor Silver Lake instead.

Silver Lake had in April announced a 2.4 billion euro ($2.62 billion) takeover bid for Software AG, prompting a counteroffer from Rocket Software which is owned by private equity firm Bain Capital.

Software AG's management and supervisory boards supported Silver Lake despite Bain's higher offer of 36 euros per share, drawing criticism from minority shareholders at the company's annual general meeting last month.

"Unfortunately, we were not successful in our efforts," Rocket Software chairman Andy Youniss said in a statement.

Rocket would sell and transfer its entire stake of 10.02% in Software AG for 32 euros per share, the company said.

Silver Lake said it had as such now secured 41% of shares in Software AG, noting its cash offer to other Software AG shareholders remained open until June 28.

Its convertible bonds in Sofware AG could also convert into 10% of total current share capital, Silver Lake said.

"Silver Lake’s investment in Software AG reflects our commitment to working with founders and management teams to help them build and grow great companies," said Christian Lucas, EMEA co-head at Silver Lake.

($1 = 0.9159 euro)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Sarah Marsh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((sarah.marsh@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133621; Reuters Messaging: sarah.marsh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.