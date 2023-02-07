Markets
RCKT

Rocket Gets RMAT Designation From FDA For RP-A501 Therapy Targeting Danon Disease

February 07, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Late-stage biotechnology company Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) announced Tuesday that FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation to RP-A501, adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy for the treatment of Danon Disease.

The company noted that RMAT designation was granted based on positive safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 RP-A501 clinical trial and will provide the benefits of added intensive FDA guidance and expedited review.

Rocket Pharma is planning to initiate the Phase 2 trial of RP-A501 in the second quarter of 2023.

Danon Disease is a rare X-linked inherited genetic cardiac disorder caused by mutations in the gene encoding lysosome-associated membrane protein 2. There are no disease-altering therapies available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCKT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.