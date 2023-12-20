News & Insights

US Markets

Rocket fired at al-Assad Air Base in Iraq on Dec. 20 caused no injuries or damage

December 20, 2023 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by Hatem Maher and Enas Alashray for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A rocket was fired at al-Assad Air Base in Iraq on Dec. 20 but there were no injuries or damage caused, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve located the point of origin and passed the location to the Iraqi Security Forces who moved to the site to investigate. The ISF seized a flatbed truck modified to launch up to 5 x 122mm rockets that was located at the site," CENTCOM added.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Enas Alashray; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.