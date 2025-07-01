Markets
RKT

Rocket Finalizes Redfin Acquisition, Launches Preferred Pricing & Streamlines Structure

July 01, 2025 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies (RKT) has completed its acquisition of Redfin, combining the most-visited real estate brokerage platform with the nation's top mortgage lender.

The move marks a strategic alignment aimed at simplifying and enhancing the homeownership journey.

Rocket CEO Varun Krishna highlighted Redfin's user-friendly experience and cultural fit with Rocket's mission, while Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman emphasized the joint goal of bridging the growing gap between homeownership dreams and accessibility.

To kick off the integration, Rocket introduced Rocket Preferred Pricing, offering eligible buyers who use both Rocket Mortgage and Redfin agents either a one-point interest rate reduction for the first loan year or closing credits up to $6,000. The companies also plan to roll out more services for buyers, agents, and brokers soon.

Redfin will now operate under a new identity—"Redfin Powered by Rocket"—to reinforce brand unity.

Additionally, Rocket completed its Up-C Collapse, simplifying its capital structure by reducing its common stock classes from four to two and eliminating the dual-voting structure. This change is expected to improve equity liquidity and enhance Rocket's acquisition flexibility and market clarity.

RKT currently trades at $14.58 or 2.79% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.