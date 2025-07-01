Rocket Finalizes Redfin Acquisition, Launches Preferred Pricing & Streamlines Structure

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies (RKT) has completed its acquisition of Redfin, combining the most-visited real estate brokerage platform with the nation's top mortgage lender.

The move marks a strategic alignment aimed at simplifying and enhancing the homeownership journey.

Rocket CEO Varun Krishna highlighted Redfin's user-friendly experience and cultural fit with Rocket's mission, while Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman emphasized the joint goal of bridging the growing gap between homeownership dreams and accessibility.

To kick off the integration, Rocket introduced Rocket Preferred Pricing, offering eligible buyers who use both Rocket Mortgage and Redfin agents either a one-point interest rate reduction for the first loan year or closing credits up to $6,000. The companies also plan to roll out more services for buyers, agents, and brokers soon.

Redfin will now operate under a new identity—"Redfin Powered by Rocket"—to reinforce brand unity.

Additionally, Rocket completed its Up-C Collapse, simplifying its capital structure by reducing its common stock classes from four to two and eliminating the dual-voting structure. This change is expected to improve equity liquidity and enhance Rocket's acquisition flexibility and market clarity.

RKT currently trades at $14.58 or 2.79% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.