Rocket Companies Turns Around, But Mortgage Risk Remains

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) has pulled off a dramatic financial turnaround thanks to the company’s strategic reinvention and the strength of homebuyers. Whether mortgage rates and the housing market continue to cooperate may determine if potential investors will also be buying.

That’s a far cry from where the Detroit-based mortgage giant was a year ago when it was battling losses, squeezed between high interest rates that were slowing the housing market and the cost of two major acquisitions.

Now, those acquisitions are paying off, and the housing market, though it remains highly volatile, has repositioned the company to take advantage of any upswing.

Rocket’s Financial Turnaround Gains Momentum

For the first quarter of this year, Rocket reported total revenue of $2.94 billion, nearly triple the $1.1 billion it posted in the same quarter last year. Net income swung from a loss of $212 million to a profit of $297 million. Mortgage closings more than doubled, reaching $44.7 billion in loans.

The numbers look just as strong on an adjusted basis, a measure that strips out volatile swings in the valuations of mortgage servicing rights and gives a clearer picture of underlying business performance. Adjusted revenue climbed to $2.82 billion from $1.36 billion a year earlier, also above expectations. Adjusted net income soared above analysts’ expectations to $422 million, or 15 cents a share, from just $80 million. And for the full year 2025, Rocket generated $6.86 billion in adjusted revenue and $628 million in adjusted net income, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.28 billion.

Liquidity is also solid. Rocket ended the first quarter with $9.4 billion in total available liquidity, including $2.7 billion in cash. Those funds could come in handy for the company to invest in technology, weather market volatility, and continue returning capital to shareholders.

Rocket Reinvents Its Business Model

Today’s Rocket is not yesterday’s company. It is still a mortgage originator that sells those loans on the secondary market and keeps the servicing rights for a fee. But the cyclicality of the market has pushed it to rethink its model.

The company made its name as Quicken Loans, at the time an online mortgage originator that disrupted the traditional model by letting Americans apply for home loans from their couches. When it went public as Rocket Companies in 2020, it rode a refinancing boom fueled by pandemic-era interest rates near zero.

Then rates rose sharply, refinancing dried up, and Rocket’s revenue cratered. The company spent 2023 and 2024 restructuring, instituted massive cost reductions, and made two strategic bets. It bought Redfin, an online real estate brokerage, in July 2025. And then closed on Mr. Cooper, one of the country’s largest mortgage servicers, in October 2025.

The decision is paying off faster than expected. By the end of March, more than half of the combined mortgage servicing portfolio had migrated onto a unified platform. The $400 million in cost synergies that the company had projected by the end of 2027 are on pace a full year early.

AI and Acquisitions Expand Rocket’s Reach

The company has also deployed AI tools that automate early-stage outreach and customer qualification. In addition to efficiencies, conversion rates from inquiries to loans improved by double digits. The company estimates AI tools added about $1 billion in incremental loan volume per month in the first quarter, on top similar gains in the prior three months.

Combined with Redfin’s platform and Mr. Cooper’s servicing book of 9.4 million loans with a servicing portfolio of $2.1 trillion, Rocket is now helping homebuyers find a home, finance it, service the loan, and retain customers for future transactions. Higher-margin products are also growing with home-equity and jumbo loans more than doubling year-over-year.

Mortgage Cycles Still Create Risks

So, given its progress, what could go wrong? Rocket is still a mortgage company. If long-term interest rates rise or housing affordability falls, home originations could drop sharply. It’s happened before. And if, in the other direction, rates fall and homeowners refinance, the value of those assets drops, leading to GAAP results that look even worse. For its part, the costs of acquisitions and the volatility of its mortgage servicing rights contributed to a net loss of $234 million for 2025, equal to 5 cents per share, when results were stated under GAAP guidelines.

Also, the planned integrations, though apparently going well, are never settled until complete. Migrating millions of customer accounts onto new technology systems and pushing an ambitious AI rollout always carry inherent risks.

Wall Street Sees Potential Upside

These competing realities, a company reinvented and the volatility of its market, have played out in its stock price.

Rocket shares hit a 52-week high above $24 in January but are down to around $14 currently, tracking the sentiment of the housing industry in general. Wall Street analysts carry an average 12-month price target of around $21, implying a substantial upside, and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy. Analysts are evenly split, with nine posting a Buy rating while nine suggest Hold.

For investors willing to accept cyclical risk, Rocket is a serious contender when the next housing-finance upcycle comes. Its synergies, AI integration, and liquidity are attractive. And though the company does not pay a regular dividend, it does issue special payouts.

Still, the housing market can be fickle, and those who depend on it ride with its fortunes. If investors want stability, predictability, and steady dividends, they might want to look elsewhere in the financial sector. But if they’re looking for a company primed for growth if, or when, homebuyers come out in force, Rocket might be worth considering for a ride.

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