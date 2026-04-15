Is Rocket Companies Stock a Buy? What the Short-Term Rank Signals

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT has delivered some better-than-expected quarters, but the market’s near-term question is whether those beats are translating into a cleaner earnings trajectory.



Right now, the short-term signals point the other way. Estimates have been moving lower and the business is navigating several headwinds that can overshadow operational progress.

RKT’s Short-Term Rating Points to Caution

RKT carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), a short-term rating designed for a one- to three-month holding horizon and driven primarily by earnings estimate revision trends.



Those revision trends have turned negative. The current fiscal year earnings estimate has moved lower in recent weeks, and the most recent revisions have been pointed in the wrong direction.



At the same time, near-term risks remain elevated. Higher expenses and a heavier interest burden are key concerns, while integration work tied to the Redfin and Mr. Cooper acquisitions adds execution and timing risk. Regulatory uncertainty and a challenging housing backdrop also remain meaningful overhangs.

Rocket’s Estimates Moved Lower Despite Recent Beats

RKT’s recent earnings pattern creates a mixed message. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, which usually supports confidence in the setup.



But estimate revisions matter more for short-horizon rating changes. Even with those quarterly beats, the current fiscal year earnings estimates have been revised lower recently, including a notable cut over the past week.

Estimate Revision Trend



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That combination can weigh on the short-term outlook. It suggests the market is looking past backward-looking surprises and focusing on whether profitability can improve meaningfully as integration costs, competitive dynamics, and a still-tight housing environment shape the next few quarters.

RKT’s Recent Quarter Showed Revenue Strength, Too

RKT’s most recent quarter highlighted real revenue momentum. Fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share were 11 cents, beating the consensus by a penny, and rising sharply from the year-ago quarter.



Revenue performance was also strong. Total adjusted revenues were $2.44 billion, well above the consensus level, while total GAAP net revenues rose 52.2% year over year to $2.69 billion.



Origination activity held up as well. Total net rate lock volume reached $41.6 billion and closed mortgage loan origination volumes were $47.3 billion, alongside a total gain on sale margin of 2.82%. Net gain on sale of loans rose 67.7% year over year to $1.19 billion.



The quarter’s challenge was not demand or monetization. It was the cost structure that undermined how much of the top-line strength could translate into durable operating leverage.

Rocket’s Expenses Rose Sharply in the Quarter

Expenses were the central pressure point in the quarter. Total expenses came in at $2.52 billion, up from $1.09 billion in the prior-year period.



Management attributed the increase to broad-based growth across cost components, reinforcing the core risk that rising expenses can delay meaningful profitability improvement if volumes do not accelerate enough to absorb the higher fixed and semi-fixed cost base.



This cost issue also shows up in the longer view. Over the 2019-2025 period, total expenses increased at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8%, keeping attention on whether synergy capture and automation can restore operating leverage.

RKT’s Liquidity Provides Flexibility, Not a Free Pass

RKT’s balance sheet offers meaningful support as it works through integration and investment priorities. As of Dec. 31, 2025, total liquidity was $10.1 billion, including $2.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $2.3 billion of undrawn lines of credit, and $5 billion of undrawn mortgage servicing rights lines of credit from financing facilities.



That liquidity, combined with stable servicing-related cash flows, is positioned to provide flexibility to execute on synergies and invest in technology initiatives, including artificial intelligence-enabled automation aimed at improving efficiency and scalability.



Still, liquidity does not erase the fundamental risks. Execution remains crucial as the company integrates Redfin and Mr. Cooper, with management targeting $540 million of total cost synergies across the two deals. Regulatory changes can raise compliance costs or constrain product and marketing practices, while a housing market marked by low inventory, elevated home prices, and still-high mortgage rates can keep origination volumes pressured.



For investors comparing alternatives in the broader mortgage and housing ecosystem, it is worth noting that Zillow Group, Inc. ZG and PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI carry stronger short-term Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The rankings can matter for investors emphasizing near-term estimate revision momentum across the group. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past six months, shares of RKT have lost 6.9%. ZG and PFSI shares have lost 41.9% and 21.1%, respectively, in the same time frame.

6-Month Price Performance



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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