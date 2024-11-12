Rocket Companies sees Q4 revenue $1.05B-$1.2B, consensus $1.36B

16:06 EST Rocket Companies (RKT) sees Q4 revenue $1.05B-$1.2B, consensus $1.36B
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RKT:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Rocket Companies call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- RKT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Rocket Companies assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- UWM Holdings assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.