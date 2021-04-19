Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Rocket Companies (RKT) closed at $22.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RKT as it approaches its next earnings release.

RKT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.2% and -16.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RKT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RKT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, RKT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.39.

Investors should also note that RKT has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.