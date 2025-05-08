Rocket Companies (RKT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Rocket Companies (RKT) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion, representing a surprise of +6.03%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rocket Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Interest income, net : $28.05 million versus $22.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.3% change.

: $28.05 million versus $22.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.3% change. Revenue- Loan servicing income, net : -$48.49 million compared to the $141.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -112.1% year over year.

: -$48.49 million compared to the $141.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -112.1% year over year. Revenue- Loan servicing income- Servicing fee income : $400.70 million versus $402.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.

: $400.70 million versus $402.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change. Revenue- Loan servicing income- Change in fair value of MSRs : -$449.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$261.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -894.9%.

: -$449.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$261.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -894.9%. Revenue- Other income : $286.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $273.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

: $286.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $273.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%. Revenue- Gain on sale of loans, net : $771.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $745.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

: $771.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $745.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Revenue- Gain on sale of loans- Fair value of originated MSRs : $264.43 million compared to the $379.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.

: $264.43 million compared to the $379.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year. Revenue- Gain on sale of loans- Gain on sale of loans excluding fair value of MSRs, net : $507.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $375.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

: $507.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $375.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Revenue- Interest income- Interest income: $92.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Shares of Rocket Companies have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

