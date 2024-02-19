Rocket Companies (RKT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Rocket Companies (RKT) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, indicating an increase of 50% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $735.27 million, representing an increase of 52.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rocket Companies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Loan servicing loss- Servicing fee income' will likely reach $342.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other income' will reach $184.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Gain on sale of loans, net' of $402.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Interest income, net' will reach $35.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Gain on sale of loans- Fair value of originated MSRs' stands at $234.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Interest income- Interest income' at $80.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.6% year over year.



Shares of Rocket Companies have experienced a change of -7% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RKT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

