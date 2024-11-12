News & Insights

Rocket Companies reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 8c

November 12, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

Reports Q3 adjusted revenue $1.32B, consensus $1.28B. “We delivered strong third-quarter results, expanding purchase and refinance market share, and increasing adjusted revenue by 32% year-over-year. Our adjusted EBITDA was the highest in two years,” said Varun Krishna, CEO and Director of Rocket Companies (RKT). “These achievements highlight the strength and resilience of the Rocket Superstack-our competitive advantage that combines our ecosystem, experience, technology and brand. We’ve demonstrated that whatever the market brings, we will drive a bright future in helping more Americans achieve the dream of homeownership.”

